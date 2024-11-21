Latest Frontiers in Science: From Climate Change to Space Exploration

An unusual pattern of typhoons in the West Pacific and powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic raises questions about climate change's impact on tropical storms, as discussed during COP29 in Azerbaijan while the Philippines and the U.S. grapple with devastating weather.

On the medical front, scientists have unveiled key insights into human skeletal development, part of the ambitious Human Cell Atlas project aiming to detail every cell's blueprint in the human body, a revolutionary step in understanding and treating diseases.

Scientists corroborate Einstein's gravity theory in a study tracking cosmic structure growth over 11 billion years, confirming his 1915 general relativity predictions, utilizing the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument for unprecedented observations.

