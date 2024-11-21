Left Menu

India Unveils Legal Framework for Ethical Data Sharing

India is set to introduce a legal framework for data privacy to enhance data flow among trusted allies, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Highlighting India's investment potential, Goyal emphasized technological cooperation with sectors like AI, agriculture, and telemedicine at a UK-India tech conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:25 IST
India plans to introduce a legal framework protecting data privacy that promotes free data sharing among trusted partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday. Speaking at the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference', Goyal urged investment in technology and innovation, outlining collaboration opportunities with the UK in AI education, telemedicine, and more.

Goyal emphasized the importance of understanding the future intersection of digital technology and sustainability. He highlighted that energy consumption by data systems will impact sustainability, and noted India's unique interconnected energy grid. By 2030, India aims to have a thousand-gigawatt grid combining traditional and renewable energy sources, providing clean energy for sustainable data centers.

Positioning India as an attractive investment destination, Goyal emphasized the nation's robust legal framework. He pointed out several technology cooperation areas, including workforce skilling, telemedicine, and disaster management. India's tech advancements span animation, gaming, and AI, complemented by public investments in the semiconductor industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

