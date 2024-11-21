India Unveils Legal Framework for Ethical Data Sharing

India plans to introduce a legal framework protecting data privacy that promotes free data sharing among trusted partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday. Speaking at the UK India Business Council's 'UK-India Technology Futures Conference', Goyal urged investment in technology and innovation, outlining collaboration opportunities with the UK in AI education, telemedicine, and more.

Goyal emphasized the importance of understanding the future intersection of digital technology and sustainability. He highlighted that energy consumption by data systems will impact sustainability, and noted India's unique interconnected energy grid. By 2030, India aims to have a thousand-gigawatt grid combining traditional and renewable energy sources, providing clean energy for sustainable data centers.

Positioning India as an attractive investment destination, Goyal emphasized the nation's robust legal framework. He pointed out several technology cooperation areas, including workforce skilling, telemedicine, and disaster management. India's tech advancements span animation, gaming, and AI, complemented by public investments in the semiconductor industry.

