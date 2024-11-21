Left Menu

Google's Reckoning: Breaking the Search Monopoly

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is pressing Google to divest its Chrome browser, share data, and potentially sell Android to dismantle its alleged search monopoly, according to a landmark case. These measures aim to promote competition, with a trial set for April under U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:48 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice took a significant step against tech giant Google on Wednesday, advocating for the company to divest its Chrome browser and potentially sell Android to address its monopoly on online search.

Prosecutors argue these drastic actions, part of a broader landmark case in Washington, may reshape how users access information online, aiming to curb Google's dominance, which processes 90% of searches in the U.S.

The DOJ's proposals are wide-ranging, and if approved, could force Google to end exclusive agreements with device vendors, preventing Google from setting its search engine as a default, ultimately promoting fair competition in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

