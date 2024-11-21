Google's Reckoning: Breaking the Search Monopoly

The U.S. Department of Justice took a significant step against tech giant Google on Wednesday, advocating for the company to divest its Chrome browser and potentially sell Android to address its monopoly on online search.

Prosecutors argue these drastic actions, part of a broader landmark case in Washington, may reshape how users access information online, aiming to curb Google's dominance, which processes 90% of searches in the U.S.

The DOJ's proposals are wide-ranging, and if approved, could force Google to end exclusive agreements with device vendors, preventing Google from setting its search engine as a default, ultimately promoting fair competition in the tech sector.

