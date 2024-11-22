Google Faces Major Antitrust Showdown: Chrome and Search Monopoly at Risk

In a landmark antitrust challenge, U.S. regulators are pushing for a breakup of Alphabet's Google, with proposals to sell its Chrome browser to curb its dominance in the search market. The demands have sparked debates on their feasibility and potential impacts on the tech sector.

Legal experts indicate the case might stretch over several years. The departure of the current administration might bring a pro-business stance under President-elect Trump, potentially altering the antitrust proceedings. Critics regard the breakup as extreme, seeing potential benefits countered by possible repercussions for consumer privacy and tech innovations.

Google's search ad business, vital to its revenue, could face significant disruptions. Proposals also threaten lucrative partnerships, such as with Apple, and call for sharing search data with competitors. The outcomes could redefine Google's role and influence within the industry.

