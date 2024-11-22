Kremlin's Missile Test Sparks Global Tensions

The Kremlin has launched a new hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, serving as a stern message to Western nations supporting Kyiv's military efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that reckless actions by the West, supplying Ukrainian forces, would not be met without response from Moscow.

Moscow cited Ukraine's use of U.S.-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles as evidence of direct Western involvement in the conflict. The strike targeted a missile and defense enterprise in Dnipro, underscoring rising tensions following Kyiv's Western-supported missile offensive.

Despite the escalation, President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to dialogue with the U.S., urging a de-escalation of the situation. However, Moscow conveyed a clear warning regarding any further strikes using Western-made long-range missiles against Russian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)