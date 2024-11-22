Left Menu

Kremlin's Missile Test Sparks Global Tensions

Kremlin's use of a new hypersonic missile against Ukraine signals a stern warning to Western nations supporting Kyiv. Following Ukrainian strikes with U.S. and British missiles, Moscow emphasizes the direct involvement of these nations in the conflict. The situation continues to heighten geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has launched a new hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, serving as a stern message to Western nations supporting Kyiv's military efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that reckless actions by the West, supplying Ukrainian forces, would not be met without response from Moscow.

Moscow cited Ukraine's use of U.S.-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles as evidence of direct Western involvement in the conflict. The strike targeted a missile and defense enterprise in Dnipro, underscoring rising tensions following Kyiv's Western-supported missile offensive.

Despite the escalation, President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to dialogue with the U.S., urging a de-escalation of the situation. However, Moscow conveyed a clear warning regarding any further strikes using Western-made long-range missiles against Russian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

