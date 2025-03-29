Devastating Drone Strike Hits Dnipro, Ukraine

A devastating Russian drone attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, has led to the death of four people and injured 15 more, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak. The assault also sparked a large fire affecting a hotel, restaurant complex, and other buildings.

Lysak indicated that the casualty count might rise as firefighters work tirelessly to control the blaze. Among the injured, three individuals are in serious condition, adding urgency to the rescue efforts.

Reports suggest over 20 drones were directed at the city, with most intercepted, but visible damage can be seen in online images showing flames, smoke, and destruction across high-rise buildings. Verification of all reports by Reuters is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)