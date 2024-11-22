Left Menu

Stocks Navigate Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Speculations

U.S. stocks experienced a mixed start on Friday, with investors focusing on business activity data and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. While gains were led by technology stocks, concerns over Federal Reserve policy and global risks remain. Energy stocks rose amid geopolitical uncertainties, while notable movements included Gap Inc and Intuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:33 IST
Stocks Navigate Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks kicked off Friday with a subdued tone as investors awaited a critical business activity survey while keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia. The S&P 500 and Dow indices, having closed at one-week highs on Thursday, showed varied movements in premarket activities.

Nvidia reported modest gains following its quarterly forecast, serving as a key indicator of market sentiment. Attention was firmly set on the upcoming S&P business activity survey, with forecasts suggesting continued expansion in services but contraction in manufacturing. By 08:43 a.m. ET, slight fluctuations were observed across major indices.

Market expectations are mixed regarding the Federal Reserve's potential policy actions in December, as President Trump's economic policies could influence inflationary pressures. Energy stocks responded to geopolitical developments, with Ukraine-Russia conflicts adding volatility to the mix. Gap Inc surged after a promising sales forecast, while Intuit and tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon saw more modest trading trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024