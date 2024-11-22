Stocks Navigate Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Speculations
U.S. stocks experienced a mixed start on Friday, with investors focusing on business activity data and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. While gains were led by technology stocks, concerns over Federal Reserve policy and global risks remain. Energy stocks rose amid geopolitical uncertainties, while notable movements included Gap Inc and Intuit.
U.S. stocks kicked off Friday with a subdued tone as investors awaited a critical business activity survey while keeping an eye on geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and Russia. The S&P 500 and Dow indices, having closed at one-week highs on Thursday, showed varied movements in premarket activities.
Nvidia reported modest gains following its quarterly forecast, serving as a key indicator of market sentiment. Attention was firmly set on the upcoming S&P business activity survey, with forecasts suggesting continued expansion in services but contraction in manufacturing. By 08:43 a.m. ET, slight fluctuations were observed across major indices.
Market expectations are mixed regarding the Federal Reserve's potential policy actions in December, as President Trump's economic policies could influence inflationary pressures. Energy stocks responded to geopolitical developments, with Ukraine-Russia conflicts adding volatility to the mix. Gap Inc surged after a promising sales forecast, while Intuit and tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon saw more modest trading trends.
