Chinese Hackers Target U.S. Critical Infrastructure in Cyber Espionage Scare
Chinese hackers have infiltrated U.S. critical infrastructure IT networks, positioning themselves for potential conflict with the U.S. Cybersecurity officials, including Morgan Adamski from U.S. Cyber Command, highlight operations compromising telecoms and gaining strategic advantages. The FBI and other agencies are actively countering these threats through global coordinated actions.
Chinese hackers have been infiltrating critical U.S. infrastructure IT networks, potentially gearing up for a conflict with the United States, a senior U.S. cybersecurity official reported on Friday.
Morgan Adamski, U.S. Cyber Command's executive director, informed attendees at the Cyberwarcon security conference that cyber operations linked to China aim to provide Beijing with a strategic edge should tensions escalate. This revelation follows U.S. Senator Mark Warner's statement describing a suspected China-led hack on telecommunications firms as an unprecedented assault in the nation's history.
The U.S. government has activated a globally synchronized response, deploying both offensive and defensive measures to thwart Chinese cyber operations globally. On the public front, the U.S. has engaged in exposing operations, imposing sanctions, and issuing advisories in collaboration with various international partners. The Chinese government routinely denies any involvement in cyber attacks against U.S. infrastructures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
