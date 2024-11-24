Zimbabwe's Triumph: A Surprise Victory over Pakistan
Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by winning the first ODI by 80 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method. After being put into bat, Zimbabwe recovered from 125-7 to 205 with contributions from Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava. Pakistan struggled in their chase due to early breakthroughs by Zimbabwe's bowlers.
In a thrilling opener of their three-match ODI series, Zimbabwe delivered a stunning performance against Pakistan, securing an 80-run victory using the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern system at the Queens Sports Club.
Initially in trouble at 125-7, Zimbabwe rallied with significant contributions from Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza and tailender Richard Ngarava, who partnered for a crucial 62-run stand, propelling them to a total of 205.
Pakistan's batting order faltered right from the start, courtesy of Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani, before rain curtailed their innings at 60-6. The teams are set to clash again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)