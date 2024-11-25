India Triumphs with Dominant Victory Over Australia

India delivered a dominant performance, dismissing Australia for 238 on the fourth day after tea at Perth Stadium. This resounding 295-run victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series.

The Australian team, which has not won a test series against India since 2015, now faces a significant challenge to turn their fortunes around during the remaining matches across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The victory underscores India's robust cricketing strategy and places Australia in a precarious position as they seek to end their winless streak against their formidable opponents.

