Left Menu

India Triumphs with Dominant Victory Over Australia

India secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in the first test at Perth Stadium, dismissing the hosts for 238 after tea on the fourth day. With this win, India leads the five-match series 1-0. Australia last won a test series against India in 2015, facing pressure in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:22 IST
India Triumphs with Dominant Victory Over Australia
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India delivered a dominant performance, dismissing Australia for 238 on the fourth day after tea at Perth Stadium. This resounding 295-run victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series.

The Australian team, which has not won a test series against India since 2015, now faces a significant challenge to turn their fortunes around during the remaining matches across Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The victory underscores India's robust cricketing strategy and places Australia in a precarious position as they seek to end their winless streak against their formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024