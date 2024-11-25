Omkar Nisal Steps Up as Wipro's Europe CEO
Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO for its Europe strategic market unit. Nisal, who joins the executive board, brings vast experience in European market dynamics and a customer-centric approach. His role is crucial for Wipro's growth and expansion plans in the region.
IT giant Wipro has announced the appointment of Omkar Nisal as the chief executive officer for its Europe strategic market unit, effective immediately.
Nisal will report directly to company CEO and MD Srini Pallia as he becomes part of the Wipro executive board. The firm believes Nisal's strategic vision and understanding of the European market dynamics make him a fitting leader for their growth and expansion in the region.
Based in London and a 12-year veteran of Wipro, Nisal has previously led the company's banking-EMEA business, playing a pivotal role in the digital transformation of financial institutions across the region. His previous role as senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland saw him managing a P&L exceeding a billion dollars.
