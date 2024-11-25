Omkar Nisal Steps Up as Wipro's Europe CEO

IT giant Wipro has announced the appointment of Omkar Nisal as the chief executive officer for its Europe strategic market unit, effective immediately.

Nisal will report directly to company CEO and MD Srini Pallia as he becomes part of the Wipro executive board. The firm believes Nisal's strategic vision and understanding of the European market dynamics make him a fitting leader for their growth and expansion in the region.

Based in London and a 12-year veteran of Wipro, Nisal has previously led the company's banking-EMEA business, playing a pivotal role in the digital transformation of financial institutions across the region. His previous role as senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland saw him managing a P&L exceeding a billion dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)