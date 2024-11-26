India's First AI Lab in Space Takes Off with PSLV Launch

Hyderabad startup TakeMe2Space is spearheading a groundbreaking mission to launch India's first AI lab in space next month, flying aboard ISRO's PSLV rocket. This ambitious project, called 'Orbital Infrastructure - Technology Demonstrator' or MOI-TD, aims to revolutionize space research by processing data directly in orbit.

The company's innovative approach addresses the challenge of transmitting large amounts of potentially unusable data due to cloud cover or other factors. According to CEO Ronak Kumar Samantray, the platform will deliver significant cost savings and reduce latency in data transmission by delivering relevant insights directly to users.

Research partners ranging from a Malaysian university to young Indian students will utilize the satellite-as-a-service platform for various applications such as deforestation tracking and greenhouse gas detection. Facilitated by the IN-SPACe Technical Center, this mission marks a pivotal step towards creating space-based computing capabilities, akin to modern cloud computing services on Earth.

