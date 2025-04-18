A Stellar Discovery: Gas Giant 2M1510 (AB) b's Unique Polar Orbit Around Brown Dwarfs

An astonishing astronomical discovery has been made with the identification of a new circumbinary planet, 2M1510 (AB) b, located 120 light-years from Earth. This gas giant is remarkable not only for its orbit around two brown dwarfs but also for its unique polar trajectory, a first in planetary science.

Brown dwarfs, often referred to as 'failed stars,' are celestial bodies too small to maintain nuclear fusion yet significantly larger than typical planets. This newly discovered planet's orbit is highly unorthodox, moving nearly perpendicular to the binary plane set by these brown dwarfs, defying previously held scientific assumptions.

The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope unveiled this rare configuration, providing the first strong evidence of a polar orbit in a binary system. This discovery supports theories on diverse planetary systems and challenges existing expectations about planetary development and characteristics.

