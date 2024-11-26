RailTel Leverages RailWire for OTT-Packed Freedom Plan

Telecom infrastructure company RailTel's internet service division, RailWire, has unveiled an innovative service plan incorporating OTT content platforms.

The newly launched Freedom Plan integrates high-speed internet access with a wide range of entertainment options, according to a statement released by RailTel.

The Freedom Plan includes access to Prasar Bharati's OTT platform WAVES, alongside nine additional premium OTT services, provides 30 Mbps high-speed internet, and offers over 400 live TV channels and 200 games. RailTel, in collaboration with PlayboxTV, is the first telecommunication company to feature Prasar Bharati's WAVES on its platform, aiming to deliver entertainment and connectivity to tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas.

