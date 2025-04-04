Left Menu

South Korea's Dramatic Political Shift: Impeached President Removed from Office

South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office after his ill-fated declaration of martial law violated the constitution. The verdict ends Yoon's tumultuous presidency and sets the stage for a national election to choose his successor. The decision is expected to stir national divisions.

Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:52 IST

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, concluding a high-stakes impeachment that ended his short-lived presidency. The decision followed Yoon's declaration of martial law, a move the court deemed unconstitutional and illegal, aggravating South Korea's already fraught political landscape.

A once-celebrated prosecutor, Yoon's fall from grace was swift. His attempt to mobilize military forces to obstruct legislative authority brought severe backlash, prompting massive protests and igniting a broader political crisis. Despite initially winning public support, his presidency was marred by deepening conservative-liberal divides and controversies.

The removal of Yoon, South Korea's first impeached president, sets in motion a 60-day period for a new election. As tensions simmer, the country's interim leadership pledges to maintain national stability. Observers suggest the case will profoundly affect South Korea's political dynamics both domestically and in its international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

