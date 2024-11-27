UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition

UST, a prominent digital transformation solutions company, has demonstrated its prowess by claiming the top three spots at the Capture the Flag (CTF) competition during c0c0n 2024. The conference, held at The Leela in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is India's foremost international cybersecurity event.

Renowned for its challenging cybersecurity scenarios, this year's renamed BESEC.CTF included tasks such as Web Challenges, Reverse Engineering, and more, providing a platform for ethical hackers to display their talent. UST's team R38007 led by Shine Mohammed emerged victorious, with Team localgho5t and Team Cyber Ninjas finishing as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Adarsh Nair, UST's Director & Global Head of Information Security Compliance, lauded the teams for their success. He emphasized the significance of robust cybersecurity in the evolving digital landscape and praised the CTF competition for honing cybersecurity skills and fostering innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)