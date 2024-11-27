UST Dominates c0c0n 2024 Cybersecurity Competition
UST achieved top accolades at c0c0n 2024, a leading cybersecurity conference in India, by securing the top three spots in the Capture the Flag competition. Underlining their proficiency and commitment to cybersecurity, UST's teams showcased their skills across various challenging scenarios, reinforcing their role in digital transformation.
UST, a prominent digital transformation solutions company, has demonstrated its prowess by claiming the top three spots at the Capture the Flag (CTF) competition during c0c0n 2024. The conference, held at The Leela in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is India's foremost international cybersecurity event.
Renowned for its challenging cybersecurity scenarios, this year's renamed BESEC.CTF included tasks such as Web Challenges, Reverse Engineering, and more, providing a platform for ethical hackers to display their talent. UST's team R38007 led by Shine Mohammed emerged victorious, with Team localgho5t and Team Cyber Ninjas finishing as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Adarsh Nair, UST's Director & Global Head of Information Security Compliance, lauded the teams for their success. He emphasized the significance of robust cybersecurity in the evolving digital landscape and praised the CTF competition for honing cybersecurity skills and fostering innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JM Scindia Inaugurates SATRC-25, Highlights India’s Role in Digital Transformation and Connectivity in South Asia
Superboys of Malegaon: Lights, Camera, Competition in Saudi Arabia
Empowering Rural Governance: Digital Transformation in Panchayati Raj
Hindi Pakhwada: Winners of Essay and Poetry Competitions Honored; 2nd Official Language Magazine 'Surabhi' Released
Kim Jong Un Pushes for Mass Production of Suicide Drones Amid Global Military Competition