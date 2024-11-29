Left Menu

Consumer Watchdog Clears BYD in Discount Controversy

Thailand's consumer watchdog found Chinese EV maker BYD innocent of misleading discount practices following complaints. Although its distributor, Rever Automotive, was fined for unrelated violations, the probe cleared BYD of violations despite backlash from customers experiencing steep price drops after a campaign. BYD offers compensatory rebates amid falling demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:30 IST
Consumer Watchdog Clears BYD in Discount Controversy

Thailand's consumer watchdog has exonerated Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD from allegations regarding its discount tactics, according to two sources familiar with the case.

The investigation was sparked by owner complaints that price cuts post-campaign led to further reductions, causing dissatisfaction. Despite the backlash, authorities concluded no advertising laws were breached.

However, local distributor Rever Automotive was fined for failing to disclose giveaway prices. BYD, addressing customer concerns in a declining market, introduced rebate offers to mitigate discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024