Consumer Watchdog Clears BYD in Discount Controversy

Thailand's consumer watchdog has exonerated Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD from allegations regarding its discount tactics, according to two sources familiar with the case.

The investigation was sparked by owner complaints that price cuts post-campaign led to further reductions, causing dissatisfaction. Despite the backlash, authorities concluded no advertising laws were breached.

However, local distributor Rever Automotive was fined for failing to disclose giveaway prices. BYD, addressing customer concerns in a declining market, introduced rebate offers to mitigate discontent.

