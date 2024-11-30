Left Menu

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Teagan Hickson, navigating Black Friday deals at a Walmart in Indiana, faces financial concerns with looming tariff impacts. As American shoppers flock to stores for holiday purchases, the possible price hikes from planned tariffs under President-elect Trump worry consumers about future costs, influencing spending habits this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 05:36 IST
Amid Black Friday's shopping frenzy, Teagan Hickson found herself navigating the aisles of a Walmart in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The allure of a $50 digital air fryer, stacked in a tempting display, was irresistible even amidst financial caution due to potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.

Retailers reopened post-Thanksgiving, drawing eager shoppers. With possible tariff-induced price hikes in 2025 on the horizon, consumers like Hickson calculated their purchases cautiously. Walmart presented enticing offers on electronics and toys, challenging shoppers to find the best bargain both in-store and online.

Mobile and online purchases surged, reflecting a significant shift in shopping habits. As retailers compete in offering the best deals, consumers grapple with inflation and fewer shopping days, compelling more spontaneous purchases. The retail landscape evolves with technology and changing economic scenarios, as observed this holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

