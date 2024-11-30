China's Manufacturing Surge: A Sign of Economic Recovery

China's manufacturing industry continued its upward trajectory for the second consecutive month in November, according to an official survey released on Saturday. The positive trend bolsters confidence among policymakers that recent stimulus efforts are effectively rejuvenating the world's second-largest economic powerhouse.

In November, the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) registered a modest increase, reaching 50.3, up from 50.1 in October. The figure surpassed the critical 50 threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction, as well as beating a median forecast of 50.2 from a Reuters poll.

This development reflects growing optimism about China's economic recovery, suggesting that targeted governmental measures may be successfully steering the manufacturing sector back on course.

(With inputs from agencies.)