China's Manufacturing Surge: A Sign of Economic Recovery

China's manufacturing sector saw growth for the second month in a row in November. The official PMI climbed to 50.3, exceeding expectations and indicating expansion. This growth underscores policymakers' belief that recent economic stimuli are revitalizing the world's second-largest economy.

Updated: 30-11-2024 07:08 IST
China's manufacturing industry continued its upward trajectory for the second consecutive month in November, according to an official survey released on Saturday. The positive trend bolsters confidence among policymakers that recent stimulus efforts are effectively rejuvenating the world's second-largest economic powerhouse.

In November, the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) registered a modest increase, reaching 50.3, up from 50.1 in October. The figure surpassed the critical 50 threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction, as well as beating a median forecast of 50.2 from a Reuters poll.

This development reflects growing optimism about China's economic recovery, suggesting that targeted governmental measures may be successfully steering the manufacturing sector back on course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

