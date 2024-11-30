Left Menu

Mentech's Vision for a Low-Carbon Future Unveiled at COP29

Mentech Technology Co. participated in COP29, showcasing low-carbon solutions to align with national carbon goals. They advocated eco-friendly lifestyles through cycling events and innovative products, like smart cycling gear and energy storage devices. The firm emphasizes sustainable development and social responsibility, aiming for a low-carbon future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:42 IST
Mentech's Vision for a Low-Carbon Future Unveiled at COP29
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Guangdong Mentech Technology Co., Ltd., known as Mentech, made a significant impact at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company unveiled its low-carbon solutions aimed at promoting sustainable development and aligning with national carbon goals.

Mentech's participation included a cycling event to advocate for a low-carbon lifestyle, spotlighting its smart cycling gear called PanoX V3. The company focuses on urban, community, and household applications to provide technology-driven solutions for healthier, low-carbon living.

Vice General Manager Xu Shuai highlighted Mentech's vision, encapsulating it as 'Sports Health + Low-Carbon Community = A Better Future for Humanity.' The company offers comprehensive low-carbon solutions, including cycling equipment and portable energy devices, emphasizing eco-friendly energy and communication products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024