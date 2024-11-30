Mentech's Vision for a Low-Carbon Future Unveiled at COP29

Guangdong Mentech Technology Co., Ltd., known as Mentech, made a significant impact at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company unveiled its low-carbon solutions aimed at promoting sustainable development and aligning with national carbon goals.

Mentech's participation included a cycling event to advocate for a low-carbon lifestyle, spotlighting its smart cycling gear called PanoX V3. The company focuses on urban, community, and household applications to provide technology-driven solutions for healthier, low-carbon living.

Vice General Manager Xu Shuai highlighted Mentech's vision, encapsulating it as 'Sports Health + Low-Carbon Community = A Better Future for Humanity.' The company offers comprehensive low-carbon solutions, including cycling equipment and portable energy devices, emphasizing eco-friendly energy and communication products.

(With inputs from agencies.)