Mentech's Vision for a Low-Carbon Future Unveiled at COP29
Mentech Technology Co. participated in COP29, showcasing low-carbon solutions to align with national carbon goals. They advocated eco-friendly lifestyles through cycling events and innovative products, like smart cycling gear and energy storage devices. The firm emphasizes sustainable development and social responsibility, aiming for a low-carbon future.
Guangdong Mentech Technology Co., Ltd., known as Mentech, made a significant impact at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company unveiled its low-carbon solutions aimed at promoting sustainable development and aligning with national carbon goals.
Mentech's participation included a cycling event to advocate for a low-carbon lifestyle, spotlighting its smart cycling gear called PanoX V3. The company focuses on urban, community, and household applications to provide technology-driven solutions for healthier, low-carbon living.
Vice General Manager Xu Shuai highlighted Mentech's vision, encapsulating it as 'Sports Health + Low-Carbon Community = A Better Future for Humanity.' The company offers comprehensive low-carbon solutions, including cycling equipment and portable energy devices, emphasizing eco-friendly energy and communication products.
