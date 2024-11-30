Black Friday Bonanza: E-commerce Triumphs as Sales Surge

On the busy shopping day of Black Friday, American consumers spent a staggering $10.8 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics.

This event, marking the holiday shopping season's commencement, witnessed increased competition among retailers as they vie for consumer attention and spending.

Amazon and Walmart, notable e-commerce leaders, stand to gain the most from this surge, with Walmart's recent heavy investments in store-to-home deliveries paying off beneficially.

