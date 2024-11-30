Left Menu

Black Friday Bonanza: E-commerce Triumphs as Sales Surge

U.S. shoppers spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday, with major growth seen in toys, jewelry, and appliances. E-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, with their heavy investments in delivery, emerged beneficiaries. Nevertheless, traditional retailers like Macy's and Kohl's face a challenging short holiday shopping season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On the busy shopping day of Black Friday, American consumers spent a staggering $10.8 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics.

This event, marking the holiday shopping season's commencement, witnessed increased competition among retailers as they vie for consumer attention and spending.

Amazon and Walmart, notable e-commerce leaders, stand to gain the most from this surge, with Walmart's recent heavy investments in store-to-home deliveries paying off beneficially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

