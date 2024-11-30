Black Friday Bonanza: E-commerce Triumphs as Sales Surge
U.S. shoppers spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday, with major growth seen in toys, jewelry, and appliances. E-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, with their heavy investments in delivery, emerged beneficiaries. Nevertheless, traditional retailers like Macy's and Kohl's face a challenging short holiday shopping season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:31 IST
On the busy shopping day of Black Friday, American consumers spent a staggering $10.8 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics.
This event, marking the holiday shopping season's commencement, witnessed increased competition among retailers as they vie for consumer attention and spending.
Amazon and Walmart, notable e-commerce leaders, stand to gain the most from this surge, with Walmart's recent heavy investments in store-to-home deliveries paying off beneficially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada Post Workers Strike Could Disrupt Holiday Season Deliveries
City Gas Retailers Face Profit Squeezes Amid Supply Cuts
Walmart Gears Up with Strong Sales Forecast Amid Holiday Season
Retailers Brace for a Tight Holiday Shopping Season with Vigilant Consumers
Navigating Holiday Sales: Retailers Brace for a Competitive Season