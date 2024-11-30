Left Menu

Black Friday Boost: Online Sales Skyrocket

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports a significant increase in U.S. retail sales on Black Friday, with a 3.4% rise excluding automotive. Online sales surged by 14.6%, contrasting with a modest 0.7% uptick in physical store sales compared to last year’s Black Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:40 IST
A recent report from Mastercard SpendingPulse revealed a positive trend for U.S. retail sales during Black Friday. The data indicated a 3.4% increase in retail sales, excluding automotive, when compared to the same period in 2023.

The report highlighted a stark difference between the growth in online and in-store sales. Online retail sales surged by an impressive 14.6%, showcasing the shift towards digital shopping among consumers.

In contrast, in-store sales experienced only a modest increase of 0.7% over the previous year's Black Friday, emphasizing the growing dominance of e-commerce in the retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

