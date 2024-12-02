Left Menu

Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Deal with Kantar Media

French market research firm Ipsos is in discussions with Kantar Media for a potential acquisition. Although terms are uncertain, Ipsos is preparing a binding offer possibly exceeding 1 billion euros. Ipsos is known for global market research and election polls, valued at 1.9 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:15 IST
French market research heavyweight Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary discussions with Kantar Media for a possible acquisition, echoing reports first published by Reuters last Friday. The potential deal could significantly impact both companies if finalized.

Insiders have disclosed that Ipsos is drafting a formal offer to purchase Kantar's TV ratings data segment, a move that could carry a price tag exceeding 1 billion euros. The exact details remain shrouded in uncertainty, as noted in Ipsos' latest statement.

Despite the acquisition talks, Ipsos shares dipped over 2% in early trading, marking a yearly low for the Paris-listed corporation. Known for its consumer market insights and election polls worldwide, Ipsos boasts a market capitalization of 1.9 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

