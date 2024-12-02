Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Deal with Kantar Media
French market research firm Ipsos is in discussions with Kantar Media for a potential acquisition. Although terms are uncertain, Ipsos is preparing a binding offer possibly exceeding 1 billion euros. Ipsos is known for global market research and election polls, valued at 1.9 billion euros.
French market research heavyweight Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary discussions with Kantar Media for a possible acquisition, echoing reports first published by Reuters last Friday. The potential deal could significantly impact both companies if finalized.
Insiders have disclosed that Ipsos is drafting a formal offer to purchase Kantar's TV ratings data segment, a move that could carry a price tag exceeding 1 billion euros. The exact details remain shrouded in uncertainty, as noted in Ipsos' latest statement.
Despite the acquisition talks, Ipsos shares dipped over 2% in early trading, marking a yearly low for the Paris-listed corporation. Known for its consumer market insights and election polls worldwide, Ipsos boasts a market capitalization of 1.9 billion euros.
