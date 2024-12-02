Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Deal with Kantar Media

French market research heavyweight Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary discussions with Kantar Media for a possible acquisition, echoing reports first published by Reuters last Friday. The potential deal could significantly impact both companies if finalized.

Insiders have disclosed that Ipsos is drafting a formal offer to purchase Kantar's TV ratings data segment, a move that could carry a price tag exceeding 1 billion euros. The exact details remain shrouded in uncertainty, as noted in Ipsos' latest statement.

Despite the acquisition talks, Ipsos shares dipped over 2% in early trading, marking a yearly low for the Paris-listed corporation. Known for its consumer market insights and election polls worldwide, Ipsos boasts a market capitalization of 1.9 billion euros.

