Left Menu

Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Acquisition of Kantar Media

French market research firm Ipsos is considering acquiring Kantar Media, a London-based group. The deal could be valued at over 1 billion euros, as Ipsos prepares a binding offer amid shareholder considerations and market reactions. Ipsos' shares fell after the news broke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST
Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Acquisition of Kantar Media

French market research giant Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary talks to acquire Kantar Media, a London-based data company, according to a report by Reuters last Friday.

While negotiations continue, Ipsos has stated that there is no certainty of an offer materializing or the specific terms involved, although they are preparing a binding offer, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The potential acquisition could exceed 1 billion euros, sparking discussions on shareholder returns, particularly for major stakeholders Bain Capital and WPP. Meanwhile, Ipsos' stocks dropped over 2% following the acquisition news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024