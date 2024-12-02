Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Acquisition of Kantar Media
French market research firm Ipsos is considering acquiring Kantar Media, a London-based group. The deal could be valued at over 1 billion euros, as Ipsos prepares a binding offer amid shareholder considerations and market reactions. Ipsos' shares fell after the news broke.
French market research giant Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary talks to acquire Kantar Media, a London-based data company, according to a report by Reuters last Friday.
While negotiations continue, Ipsos has stated that there is no certainty of an offer materializing or the specific terms involved, although they are preparing a binding offer, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
The potential acquisition could exceed 1 billion euros, sparking discussions on shareholder returns, particularly for major stakeholders Bain Capital and WPP. Meanwhile, Ipsos' stocks dropped over 2% following the acquisition news.
(With inputs from agencies.)
