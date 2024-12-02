Ipsos Eyes Billion-Euro Acquisition of Kantar Media

French market research giant Ipsos confirmed on Monday that it is in preliminary talks to acquire Kantar Media, a London-based data company, according to a report by Reuters last Friday.

While negotiations continue, Ipsos has stated that there is no certainty of an offer materializing or the specific terms involved, although they are preparing a binding offer, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The potential acquisition could exceed 1 billion euros, sparking discussions on shareholder returns, particularly for major stakeholders Bain Capital and WPP. Meanwhile, Ipsos' stocks dropped over 2% following the acquisition news.

(With inputs from agencies.)