Empowering Digital Futures: India's Drive to Boost Women's Workforce by 2030

The Nudge Institute and Mphasis, through their 'Digital Naukri Challenge,' aim to create digital job opportunities for 1 million women in India by 2030. With a Rs 6.5 crore prize and 20-month timeline, the initiative seeks tech solutions for overcoming employment barriers and enhancing female workforce participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:00 IST
The Nudge Institute and Mphasis have teamed up to launch the 'Digital Naukri Challenge,' a bold initiative announced on Monday. This effort aims to create digital work opportunities for 1 million women in India by the year 2030.

With a Rs 6.5 crore prize over 20 months, the challenge seeks innovative tech-startups and ideas that address barriers to female employment. Deepa Nagraj, Mphasis' Senior Vice President, emphasized the importance of closing solution gaps in India's workforce participation rates.

Collaborating with Manthan, the Government of India's platform for research, the initiative showcases the collective efforts towards an inclusive future where technology can drive significant societal transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

