Amazon's Carbon-Cutting AI Breakthrough: A New Era for Data Centers
Amazon is piloting a carbon-removal material designed by AI for data centers to combat rising emissions from AI systems. The novel substance, developed by startup Orbital Materials, shows promise for cost-savings and sustainability. This initiative aligns with Amazon's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Amazon.com Inc is taking a significant step towards reducing its environmental footprint by piloting a new carbon-removal material specifically for its data centers. The material, designed by the startup Orbital Materials using artificial intelligence, aims to tackle the growing emissions challenge posed by the power-intensive AI systems.
The innovative substance acts like a sponge at an atomic level, with each cavity meticulously sized to interact with CO2, explained Orbital's CEO Jonathan Godwin. He noted that the material could add a mere 10% to the hourly cost of renting a GPU chip, offering a substantial saving over traditional carbon offsets.
This collaboration is part of a three-year partnership with Amazon Web Services, the global leader in cloud computing. The pilot will begin in 2025, and Orbital plans to extend its AI-driven material development to address water usage and chip cooling needs in data centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Warner Bros Discovery and NBA Settle Landmark Lawsuit
Warner Bros Discovery Settles Lawsuit with NBA
CPHI and PMEC India Expo: Catalyzing Pharma Innovation and Sustainability
National People's Party Withdraws Support from Manipur Government Amid Rising Tensions
Territorial Army Recruitment Drive in Baramulla Draws Record Participation