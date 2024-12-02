Left Menu

Amazon's Carbon-Cutting AI Breakthrough: A New Era for Data Centers

Amazon is piloting a carbon-removal material designed by AI for data centers to combat rising emissions from AI systems. The novel substance, developed by startup Orbital Materials, shows promise for cost-savings and sustainability. This initiative aligns with Amazon's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:32 IST
Amazon's Carbon-Cutting AI Breakthrough: A New Era for Data Centers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon.com Inc is taking a significant step towards reducing its environmental footprint by piloting a new carbon-removal material specifically for its data centers. The material, designed by the startup Orbital Materials using artificial intelligence, aims to tackle the growing emissions challenge posed by the power-intensive AI systems.

The innovative substance acts like a sponge at an atomic level, with each cavity meticulously sized to interact with CO2, explained Orbital's CEO Jonathan Godwin. He noted that the material could add a mere 10% to the hourly cost of renting a GPU chip, offering a substantial saving over traditional carbon offsets.

This collaboration is part of a three-year partnership with Amazon Web Services, the global leader in cloud computing. The pilot will begin in 2025, and Orbital plans to extend its AI-driven material development to address water usage and chip cooling needs in data centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024