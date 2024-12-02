U.S. Tightens Grip on China’s Chipmaking Ambitions

The United States has intensified its clampdown on China's semiconductor sector, launching new export restrictions affecting 140 companies, including Naura Technology Group and other chip equipment makers. This effort aims to thwart Beijing's ambitions in chipmaking, with new limits on advanced memory chips and chipmaking tools going into effect.

This move marks one of the Biden administration's final large-scale attempts to restrict China's ability to produce chips that could advance artificial intelligence and military applications, potentially undermining U.S. national security. The restrictions precede former president Donald Trump's expected continuation of Biden's strict China policies.

The package notably restricts shipments of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to China. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that these measures are crucial in preventing China from advancing its domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, which may support its military modernization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)