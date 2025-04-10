From Dire Wolves to AI Chips: Groundbreaking Innovations in Science

In recent science news, Amazon's launch of its first Kuiper internet satellites was delayed due to bad weather, as announced by United Launch Alliance. This caused a temporary halt in the company's plans to enhance global internet coverage.

Meanwhile, Colossal Biosciences in Dallas has achieved a remarkable milestone with the birth of genetically engineered dire wolf pups. This scientific endeavor, completed using ancient DNA, seeks to revive the extinct species once prominent during the Ice Age.

Additionally, technology firm Lightmatter has introduced a breakthrough computer chip promising faster artificial intelligence performance with reduced energy consumption. This advancement could revolutionize data processing and efficiency in many AI-driven sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)