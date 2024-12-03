Europe's Space Giants Unite to Challenge Starlink Dominance
Europe's aerospace giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are in discussions to form a joint company, named Project Bromo, to strengthen their position in the satellite sector. The initiative aims to counter Elon Musk's Starlink's dominance in low Earth orbit, following the MBDA missile model strategy.
In a strategic move to counter Elon Musk's Starlink dominance, Europe's leading aerospace firms, Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, are exploring a new joint venture. Dubbed 'Project Bromo', the effort envisions establishing a European satellite champion, modeled on the successful MBDA approach.
The initiative reflects growing urgency to consolidate Europe's satellite industry amidst increasing competition and financial challenges. Insiders reveal plans for a new company that would integrate existing satellite assets, rather than opting for acquisitions among partners.
While Airbus and Thales declined to comment, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani confirmed the discussions, highlighting the technical nature of planning. The proposed merger is not linked to upcoming job cuts at Airbus and is expected to unfold over several years as it aims to reshape Europe's space landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk Battles Australia's Tough Social Media Law for Kids
SpaceSail's Stellar Leap: A New Challenger for Starlink in Brazil
Judge Rejects SEC Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Probe
Starlink Transforms Zimbabwe's Telehealth Landscape Amid Connectivity Challenges
Elon Musk's X Dominates News in India