Europe's Space Giants Unite to Challenge Starlink Dominance

Europe's aerospace giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are in discussions to form a joint company, named Project Bromo, to strengthen their position in the satellite sector. The initiative aims to counter Elon Musk's Starlink's dominance in low Earth orbit, following the MBDA missile model strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:52 IST
In a strategic move to counter Elon Musk's Starlink dominance, Europe's leading aerospace firms, Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, are exploring a new joint venture. Dubbed 'Project Bromo', the effort envisions establishing a European satellite champion, modeled on the successful MBDA approach.

The initiative reflects growing urgency to consolidate Europe's satellite industry amidst increasing competition and financial challenges. Insiders reveal plans for a new company that would integrate existing satellite assets, rather than opting for acquisitions among partners.

While Airbus and Thales declined to comment, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani confirmed the discussions, highlighting the technical nature of planning. The proposed merger is not linked to upcoming job cuts at Airbus and is expected to unfold over several years as it aims to reshape Europe's space landscape.

