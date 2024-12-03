CoinEx 7ogether: Celebrating Seven Years of Blockchain Evolution in Bangalore
CoinEx 7ogether, a landmark event on December 5, 2024, in Bangalore, India, celebrates seven years in the blockchain and crypto space. The event offers expert talks, networking, and interactive sessions, highlighting trends in decentralized finance and cryptocurrency. It's co-powered by ViaBTC Capital, ensuring a memorable experience.
CoinEx is set to host a significant event on December 5, 2024, at The Den in Bangalore, India, marking seven years in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. CoinEx 7ogether will run from 4 PM to 11 PM, offering an opportunity for engaging discussions and networking.
The event is designed to unite blockchain enthusiasts, industry professionals, and crypto pioneers, featuring expert-led talks. These sessions will delve into current trends and innovations in the blockchain space, providing insights into decentralized finance and the future of cryptocurrency.
Produced in collaboration with NukeLancer and co-powered by ViaBTC Capital, CoinEx 7ogether promises to be a memorable event. Attendees will enjoy quizzes, panel discussions, and the chance to win exclusive prizes, such as CET, CoinEx's native token. This partnership aims to deliver a top-tier experience in the crypto sector.
