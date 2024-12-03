Left Menu

CoinEx 7ogether: Celebrating Seven Years of Blockchain Evolution in Bangalore

CoinEx 7ogether, a landmark event on December 5, 2024, in Bangalore, India, celebrates seven years in the blockchain and crypto space. The event offers expert talks, networking, and interactive sessions, highlighting trends in decentralized finance and cryptocurrency. It's co-powered by ViaBTC Capital, ensuring a memorable experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:23 IST
CoinEx 7ogether: Celebrating Seven Years of Blockchain Evolution in Bangalore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CoinEx is set to host a significant event on December 5, 2024, at The Den in Bangalore, India, marking seven years in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. CoinEx 7ogether will run from 4 PM to 11 PM, offering an opportunity for engaging discussions and networking.

The event is designed to unite blockchain enthusiasts, industry professionals, and crypto pioneers, featuring expert-led talks. These sessions will delve into current trends and innovations in the blockchain space, providing insights into decentralized finance and the future of cryptocurrency.

Produced in collaboration with NukeLancer and co-powered by ViaBTC Capital, CoinEx 7ogether promises to be a memorable event. Attendees will enjoy quizzes, panel discussions, and the chance to win exclusive prizes, such as CET, CoinEx's native token. This partnership aims to deliver a top-tier experience in the crypto sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024