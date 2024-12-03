Revolutionizing Aviation: WAISL's Digital Twin-Powered APOC Takes Flight

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India has partnered with WAISL Limited to develop an innovative digital twin-powered Airport Operations Command Center (APOC) to revolutionize airport management and improve passenger experiences.

WAISL, focusing on digital transformation in aviation, plans to roll out the solution at a significant Indian airport shortly and aims for an international launch by 2025. The digital twin technology will mirror real-world airport elements to improve efficiency using AI, ML, and data analytics.

Addressing airport congestion that affects airline punctuality, the APOC will serve as a central intelligence hub to monitor and manage airport functions in real-time, enhancing activities from check-in to aircraft control. This integration presents predictive insights and efficient resource management, underpinned by AWS's robust infrastructure.

