Revolutionizing Aviation: WAISL's Digital Twin-Powered APOC Takes Flight
WAISL Limited, leveraging AWS technology, is set to launch a digital twin-powered integrated Airport Operations Command Center at a major Indian airport. The solution aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience using advanced AI and ML to handle various airport operations, impacting the aviation industry globally by 2025.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) India has partnered with WAISL Limited to develop an innovative digital twin-powered Airport Operations Command Center (APOC) to revolutionize airport management and improve passenger experiences.
WAISL, focusing on digital transformation in aviation, plans to roll out the solution at a significant Indian airport shortly and aims for an international launch by 2025. The digital twin technology will mirror real-world airport elements to improve efficiency using AI, ML, and data analytics.
Addressing airport congestion that affects airline punctuality, the APOC will serve as a central intelligence hub to monitor and manage airport functions in real-time, enhancing activities from check-in to aircraft control. This integration presents predictive insights and efficient resource management, underpinned by AWS's robust infrastructure.
