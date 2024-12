SailPoint Expands Global Reach with AWS in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – SailPoint Technologies, a front-runner in unified identity security for enterprises, has expanded its global footprint by operating on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. This marks SailPoint's ninth operational point globally, underscoring its commitment to extend service capabilities and geographical coverage further afield.

The strategic expansion not only addresses rising identity security service demands in Mumbai and across India but also offers local customers control over data residency and privacy issues. The AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region promises a highly available multi-tenant SaaS environment, isolated from other AWS Regions, thereby assuring customers of data integrity and operational continuity.

SailPoint's move comes as a response to India's digital innovation wave and data protection mandates, providing enterprises, especially in regulated sectors, with scalable identity security solutions anchored in AI. Chern-Yue Boey, Senior VP of SailPoint, emphasized this strategic alignment with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act to bolster access controls and governance.

