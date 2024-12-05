Turkey Closes Investigation on Meta's Data Practices

In a significant development, Turkey's competition board announced the termination of its investigation into Meta Platforms, focused on data-sharing practices between its social media platforms, Threads and Instagram.

The decision came after Meta presented commitments deemed sufficient to address competition concerns raised by the board. The investigation had been underway since last year, with the board scrutinizing potential competition law violations linked to the integration of Meta's platforms.

In a related action earlier this year, Meta had temporarily suspended its Threads platform in Turkey, following an interim order from the Turkish competition authority, exemplifying its compliance with regulatory directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)