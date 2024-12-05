Left Menu

Turkey Closes Investigation on Meta's Data Practices

Turkey's competition board has ended its investigation into Meta Platforms concerning data-sharing practices between Threads and Instagram. Meta's proposed commitments satisfied the authority's competition concerns. Last year, an inquiry began over potential competition law violations, leading Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:38 IST
  Turkey

In a significant development, Turkey's competition board announced the termination of its investigation into Meta Platforms, focused on data-sharing practices between its social media platforms, Threads and Instagram.

The decision came after Meta presented commitments deemed sufficient to address competition concerns raised by the board. The investigation had been underway since last year, with the board scrutinizing potential competition law violations linked to the integration of Meta's platforms.

In a related action earlier this year, Meta had temporarily suspended its Threads platform in Turkey, following an interim order from the Turkish competition authority, exemplifying its compliance with regulatory directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

