Amazon's European Drone Delivery Debut in Italy

Amazon has made headway in its European operations by successfully completing its initial drone delivery test in Italy, according to a statement released on Thursday. This trial, conducted in San Salvo, central Abruzzo, is a strategic move as the company aims to roll out its service across Europe.

The company's continued collaboration with Italian authorities indicates a commitment to fulfilling all regulatory requirements necessary for a full launch anticipated next year. Amazon has also highlighted its aspirations for similar expansions in Britain by late 2024.

Amidst global advancements, notable progress has been made with the introduction of the new MK-30 drone, equipped with advanced Amazon computer vision technology. This ensures safety by keeping drones clear of obstacles and minimizes conflict with other aerial traffic. Currently operational in select U.S. regions, Amazon's Prime Air is gradually gaining traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)