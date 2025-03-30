Left Menu

Isar Aerospace Achieves Milestone with Spectrum Rocket Test Flight

Isar Aerospace successfully completed the first test flight of its Spectrum rocket from Andoya, Norway. The 28-metre-long rocket, designed for launching small and medium satellites, flew for 30 seconds before termination. Despite not reaching orbit, the test provided valuable data and experience for future launches.

Isar Aerospace marked a significant milestone with the successful test flight of its Spectrum launch vehicle from Norway. The Munich-based startup launched the rocket from Andoya Island, achieving a clean liftoff and 30 seconds of flight.

The Spectrum rocket, measuring 28 meters, is designed to carry small and medium satellites into orbit. On this inaugural test, the flight concluded with a planned termination, as the startup aimed to gather as much data as possible for further development.

This launch by Isar Aerospace stands separate from the European Space Agency's longstanding efforts in space exploration, showcasing the rising role of private companies in advancing aerospace technology.

