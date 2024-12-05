Revolutionizing Food Distribution: Anna Chakra's Impact

In a notable advancement for India's Public Distribution System, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi introduced 'Anna Chakra'—an innovative supply chain optimization tool. The tool, created in collaboration with the World Food Programme and IIT-Delhi, uses cutting-edge algorithms to streamline the movement of foodgrains nationwide.

'Anna Chakra' is set to revolutionize logistics, covering 4.37 lakh Fair Price Shops and 6,700 warehouses, thereby impacting the food security programme that benefits 81 crore citizens. Initial evaluations from 30 states highlight a potential annual savings of Rs 250 crore.

Notably, the initiative also integrates with the Railways' Freight Operations Information System and the PM Gati Shakti platform, reflecting a significant tech upgrade. Alongside this, the minister launched the SCAN portal, which is designed to simplify food subsidy claims processes for states, aiming for both economic and environmental benefits.

