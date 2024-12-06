JetX and Parimatch News Break the Reality Limits with 3D Billboard

JetX by Smartsoft has teamed up with Parimatch News, a community of sports fans in India, to launch an eye-catching 3D billboard at Garuda Mall, a popular shopping destination in Bangalore.

Watch the video Until December 10, passersby at Garuda Mall will be mesmerized by a breathtaking 3D display, inviting them to step off the street and dive into the popular game. The captivating video tears through reality as an airplane takes off, breaking free from the screen, accelerating, and soaring high through the clouds.

The campaign slogan—" ಅದೃಷ್ಟದ _ ಕಡೆಗೆ _ ಹಾರಿ!"—embodies the winning spirit shared by both the sports community of Parimatch News and fans of the JetX online game: those who dare to take risks, strive for more, and boldly pursue their ambitions.

"Together with Parimatch News, we pulled out all the stops to convey the exciting essence of the game-one that tests intuition, strategic skills, luck, and, of course, breaks the limits of what's possible in entertainment," commented the creators of JetX at Smartsoft.

"As a brand, we share the core value of our community: seizing every opportunity that comes your way-to stand out, fulfill your potential, and be the best. We're excited to partner with JetX to bring this idea to life using advanced technology, which only a few brands in the world have implemented," said the Parimatch News Press Team.

By uniting the virtual world with the real world in their new ad, Parimatch News and JetX deliver the inspiration and thrill of gaming, igniting curiosity and engagement among gamers and sports fans.

About Parimatch News Parimatch News is the largest community of sports fans in India, united by a passion for sports. Considered the best sports blog, Parimatch News provides Indians with the most up-to-date news and cutting-edge analytics from the world of sports, empowering them to enjoy sporting events to the fullest. Top celebrities and athletes choose Parimatch News as a worshipful partner.

Website Link: www.parimatchnews.com.

About JetX JetX is a first-ever flying crash game where participants place bets before the aircraft takes off. As the airplane ascends, both the potential for rewards and the associated risks rise, compelling players to withdraw their funds strategically before it's too late. Standout for its minimalist design and innovative blend of gaming and betting elements, JetX promises a refreshing and thrilling experience in the landscape of online gaming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)