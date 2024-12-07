Left Menu

Sci-Tech Updates: Moon Mission Delays, Satellite Advances, and Dino Discoveries

Current science news highlights include NASA's Artemis moon missions delay, Iran's successful launch of a satellite transfer module, Europe's Vega-C rocket's relaunch, and New York's American Museum unveiling 'Apex,' an almost complete Stegosaurus skeleton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:28 IST
Sci-Tech Updates: Moon Mission Delays, Satellite Advances, and Dino Discoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Artemis program has encountered new delays, pushing back U.S. astronauts' planned return to the moon until 2026. Administrator Bill Nelson attributed the timeline adjustment to potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, expressing changes planned missions.

Iran marked a significant milestone by launching its heaviest payload ever with the Simorgh carrier rocket. The Samān-1 module, designed to transfer satellites to higher-altitude orbits, was deployed alongside a CubeSat and research payload, reaching an elliptical orbit.

In European space endeavors, the Vega-C rocket has launched again after a two-year hiatus. The upgraded Italian rocket carried the Sentinel-1C satellite, part of the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program, into orbit from French Guiana.

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City has proudly unveiled 'Apex,' one of the most complete Stegosaurus skeletons ever found, delighting an audience of curious school children with the prehistoric exhibit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024