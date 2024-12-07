Sci-Tech Updates: Moon Mission Delays, Satellite Advances, and Dino Discoveries

NASA's Artemis program has encountered new delays, pushing back U.S. astronauts' planned return to the moon until 2026. Administrator Bill Nelson attributed the timeline adjustment to potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, expressing changes planned missions.

Iran marked a significant milestone by launching its heaviest payload ever with the Simorgh carrier rocket. The Samān-1 module, designed to transfer satellites to higher-altitude orbits, was deployed alongside a CubeSat and research payload, reaching an elliptical orbit.

In European space endeavors, the Vega-C rocket has launched again after a two-year hiatus. The upgraded Italian rocket carried the Sentinel-1C satellite, part of the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program, into orbit from French Guiana.

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City has proudly unveiled 'Apex,' one of the most complete Stegosaurus skeletons ever found, delighting an audience of curious school children with the prehistoric exhibit.

