Starlink Scandal: Satellite Internet Device in Record Drug Bust

Indian authorities are investigating the use of a Starlink device in a record $4.2 billion methamphetamine bust. The device aided navigation from Myanmar to India. This raises security concerns for Starlink, just as it seeks regulatory approval in India amid its recent lobbying success against telecom giant Mukesh Ambani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:16 IST
In a landmark drug bust, Indian police have sought information from Elon Musk's Starlink regarding the use of its internet device in aiding sea navigation. The device helped smugglers transport methamphetamine worth $4.2 billion, marking the biggest seizure in India's history.

Authorities on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have requested details on the purchaser and usage of the device, as smugglers traveled from Myanmar to India. This raises serious security concerns for Starlink, particularly as it seeks regulatory approval for satellite broadband in India.

In late November, police confiscated over 6,000 kg (13,000 pounds) of meth, triggering inquiries under applicable Indian laws. This incident comes after Starlink emerged victorious in a lobbying battle against telecom magnate Mukesh Ambani over satellite spectrum allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

