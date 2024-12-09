IT Sector's Promising Job Growth in 2025: A Surge in Opportunities

The IT sector is on a recovery path, poised to experience a substantial 15-20% growth in job opportunities across various industries by 2025, according to talent solutions company NLB Services.

Gaining momentum in the second half of 2024, the IT industry is gearing up for a promising future. Fresh hiring is expected to rise significantly, particularly in specialized tech roles such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

NLB Services highlights companies' focus on tech upskilling alongside increased hiring, projecting a surge not just in employment but also in strategic skill development to meet the demands of emerging technological landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)