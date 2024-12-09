IT Sector's Promising Job Growth in 2025: A Surge in Opportunities
The IT sector is set for notable expansion, with job opportunities expected to grow by 15-20% in 2025. The sector is seeing a significant demand for roles in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and cloud computing, as companies prioritize tech upskilling to adapt to industry trends.
- Country:
- India
The IT sector is on a recovery path, poised to experience a substantial 15-20% growth in job opportunities across various industries by 2025, according to talent solutions company NLB Services.
Gaining momentum in the second half of 2024, the IT industry is gearing up for a promising future. Fresh hiring is expected to rise significantly, particularly in specialized tech roles such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
NLB Services highlights companies' focus on tech upskilling alongside increased hiring, projecting a surge not just in employment but also in strategic skill development to meet the demands of emerging technological landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Controversial Role in Streamlining U.S. Government
House Arrest: Tensions Rise at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Odisha Crime Branch Probes MLA Attack Amid Political Tensions
Shiv Sena MLAs Rally Behind Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM Speculations
Wealthiest MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly: Analyzing the 2024 Elections