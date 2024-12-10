Tech Turbulence: NVIDIA and Market Indices Face Challenges

Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Monday, driven by a slump in Nvidia's value after a Chinese antitrust probe impacted tech stocks, as investors await a key inflation report ahead this week.

Nvidia shares dropped following an investigation by China's market regulator into potential antimonopoly law violations, impacting the information technology sector. Advanced Micro Devices also fell after a downgrade by BofA Global Research, affecting the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Comcast's forecast of a subscriber loss affected communication services, while Hershey shares surged on acquisition discussions involving Mondelez. Investors are anticipating crucial CPI and PPI data before the pivotal Federal Reserve meeting on Dec 17-18, spurred by an unemployment rise that raised rate cut bets to over 85%.

