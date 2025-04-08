Cyient Launches New Semiconductor Subsidiary to Drive Innovation

Cyient, a prominent engineering and technology company, has announced the creation of Cyient Semiconductors, a new subsidiary dedicated to advancing the global semiconductor landscape. By leveraging Cyient's existing expertise in semiconductor design, this new entity aims to enhance its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions on a global scale, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

With a rich history spanning over 25 years, Cyient has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive ASIC solutions and semiconductor design services across various sectors, including industrial, data center applications, automotive, and medical industries. Cyient Semiconductors, driven by both organic and inorganic growth strategies, has assembled teams across India, the United States, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Taiwan to propel its ambitious goals further.

In alignment with India's national agenda to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Krishna Bodanapu, emphasized the company's commitment to meeting the burgeoning demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions. Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Suman Narayan, Cyient Semiconductors aims to tap into the high-growth semiconductor market projected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2032, addressing the need for specialized expertise and reinforcing India's path to self-reliance.

