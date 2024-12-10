Left Menu

Unlocking Hidden Opportunities in Global Mobile Gaming Markets

New research reveals that mobile gaming app marketers are heavily focused on a few countries, missing out on high-value users in other global markets. Moloco's study suggests a shift towards diverse user acquisition strategies, highlighting untapped growth in regions like Asia Pacific, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:48 IST
Unlocking Hidden Opportunities in Global Mobile Gaming Markets
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by Moloco shows that mobile gaming app marketers are concentrating their advertising efforts on a select few countries.

This focus, highlighted by substantial spending in the U.S. and a few European nations, indicates overlooked opportunities across other global markets.

Moloco recommends exploring untapped regions for user acquisition, especially as global markets evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024