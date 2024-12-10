Unlocking Hidden Opportunities in Global Mobile Gaming Markets
New research reveals that mobile gaming app marketers are heavily focused on a few countries, missing out on high-value users in other global markets. Moloco's study suggests a shift towards diverse user acquisition strategies, highlighting untapped growth in regions like Asia Pacific, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A recent study by Moloco shows that mobile gaming app marketers are concentrating their advertising efforts on a select few countries.
This focus, highlighted by substantial spending in the U.S. and a few European nations, indicates overlooked opportunities across other global markets.
Moloco recommends exploring untapped regions for user acquisition, especially as global markets evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
