VLSID 2025: Converging Silicon with AI for Sustainable Innovations

The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Conference 2025 (VLSID 2025) is set to take place from January 4-8, 2025, at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. Organized by the VLSI Society of India, the conference will feature over 2,000 participants including engineers, academicians, and industry leaders.

With a theme of 'Silicon Meets AI: Sustainable Innovations in Accelerated Computing, Secure Connectivity & Intelligent Mobility', the conference aims to highlight the transformative role of VLSI on AI, 5G, IoT, and emerging technologies. High-profile keynotes, panel discussions, and exhibitions will foster collaboration and innovation in the sector.

Keynote sessions and various tracks will delve into the future of semiconductor technology, while over 300 technical presentations will be showcased. As India aims for technological self-reliance, VLSID 2025 will serve as a catalyst for industry, academia, and government collaboration in driving advancements in VLSI and Embedded Systems.

