Left Menu

VLSID 2025: Converging Silicon with AI for Sustainable Innovations

The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Conference 2025, a renowned global IEEE event, will occur from January 4-8, 2025, in Bengaluru. The event will focus on silicon and AI innovations, hosting 2,000 participants from academia, industry, and government to explore transformative tech in VLSI and Embedded Systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:02 IST
VLSID 2025: Converging Silicon with AI for Sustainable Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Conference 2025 (VLSID 2025) is set to take place from January 4-8, 2025, at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru. Organized by the VLSI Society of India, the conference will feature over 2,000 participants including engineers, academicians, and industry leaders.

With a theme of 'Silicon Meets AI: Sustainable Innovations in Accelerated Computing, Secure Connectivity & Intelligent Mobility', the conference aims to highlight the transformative role of VLSI on AI, 5G, IoT, and emerging technologies. High-profile keynotes, panel discussions, and exhibitions will foster collaboration and innovation in the sector.

Keynote sessions and various tracks will delve into the future of semiconductor technology, while over 300 technical presentations will be showcased. As India aims for technological self-reliance, VLSID 2025 will serve as a catalyst for industry, academia, and government collaboration in driving advancements in VLSI and Embedded Systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024