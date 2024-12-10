Guam Defense Takes a Leap: Successful Interception Test

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has hit a significant milestone by successfully intercepting an air-launched intermediate range ballistic missile during a test conducted off the coast of Guam. The Pentagon announced the achievement on Tuesday, highlighting Guam's critical role as a strategic U.S. outpost closer to China than Hawaii.

This successful test demonstrates a reinforced commitment to fortifying Guam's defenses against potential missile threats. Dubbed Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02), the test saw the Aegis Guam System, complete with a new radar and launching system, outperforming expectations in a first-time scenario.

The test involved the missile made by RTX Corp, the former Raytheon, which successfully intercepted its target near Andersen Air Force Base. MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins praised the effort as a milestone in augmented air and missile defense capabilities for Guam, key to the Guam Defense System initiative.

