Ferrari: Maranello's Legacy in the Electric Era

Ferrari's CEO Benedetto Vigna confirms the production of the luxury marque's first fully electric model in Maranello, Italy, despite potential international tariffs. While selling in the U.S. market, production remains unchanged. Ferrari has embraced cryptocurrency payments but avoids investment, and proudly enters a Formula One partnership with Cadillac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:55 IST
Ferrari, an iconic name in luxury automobiles, will continue manufacturing its vehicles in its Maranello headquarters, including the highly anticipated electric model set for release next year. This was confirmed by CEO Benedetto Vigna at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Despite potential tariffs introduced under Donald Trump's presidency, Vigna emphasized, 'We make cars in Maranello.' He expressed confidence that demand will remain strong, noting the firm's resilience in facing new regulatory challenges.

Stepping into the future, Ferrari plans to unveil its first electric car in late 2025 with pricing reflective of its brand's prestige. Meanwhile, the company expands its offerings to accept cryptocurrency payments, while steering clear of direct investments in them. Additionally, Ferrari announced a collaboration with Cadillac's Formula One team, supplying engines and gearboxes from 2026, marking its continued presence in the racing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

