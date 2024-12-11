Haber Secures $44 Million to Fuel Global Expansion
Industrial AI startup Haber has raised $44 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel. The funds will support the company's expansion in America and diversification into other manufacturing industries. Haber currently serves over 100 clients across India, the Middle East, and Africa.
Industrial AI startup Haber has successfully raised $44 million in Series C funding, with significant contributions from Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel. The financing, comprising $38 million in equity and $6 million in debt, will be utilized to propel the firm's expansion across the Americas.
The company, which boasts over 100 clients in India, the Middle East, and Africa, is set to extend its industrial AI solutions to new geographical regions amidst growing demand. This fresh wave of investment aims to diversify Haber's portfolio beyond its existing sectors of pulp, paper, and packaging.
Co-Founder and COO Priya Venkat noted the company's commitment to enhancing efficiency and sustainability within manufacturing, marking this expansion as a pivotal step. Partners such as Prakash Parthasarathy of Creaegis and Hero Choudhary of BEENEXT expressed strong confidence in Haber's growth potential during this critical phase.
