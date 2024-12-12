Left Menu

Nasdaq Reaches New Heights Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street experienced mixed movements as the Nasdaq soared past the 20,000-point milestone, driven by technology stocks and rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones dipped due to losses in health insurers. Overall, the market exhibited optimism despite some sectoral drawbacks.

Wall Street saw a notable shift on Wednesday as the Nasdaq Composite surged beyond the 20,000 mark for the first time, propelled by a rally in technology stocks and encouraging signs of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

This buoyancy came despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping, influenced by health insurers' slump following legislation that could potentially impact their profits. Communication services, technology, and consumer discretionary services were among the leading sectors.

Market analysts are now anticipating a significant likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut next week, with the Federal Reserve's steadfast approach reflected in the rising U.S. 10-year note yield.

