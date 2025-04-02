Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Wall Street

Wall Street experienced volatility as futures pointed to losses following President Trump's impending tariff announcements. Major indices showed declines, with technology sectors particularly affected. Trump's strategy aims to revive US manufacturing but risks damaging global partnerships. Markets remain unstable amid fears of rising inflation and economic slowdown.

Updated: 02-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:24 IST
  • Japan

Wall Street braced for turbulence early Wednesday with significant losses anticipated, as President Donald Trump prepared to unveil details of his latest tariff strategy against trading partners.

Key indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq saw futures sliding, particularly hitting sectors such as technology hard, as investors worried about the impending announcement's impact on global trade relations.

Trump's tariffs, aiming to boost American manufacturing while retaliating against perceived unfair practices, have fueled global economic instability and uncertainty in market performance, with ripple effects felt across international stock exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

