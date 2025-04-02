Shaky Markets, Big Gains: Tech Stocks Lead a Bumpy Wall Street Rally

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both closed higher Tuesday after a rollercoaster day on Wall Street, characterized by investor concerns ahead of the Trump administration's impending tariff announcements. Recent weeks have seen volatile financial markets as investors weigh the economic effects of President Donald Trump's extensive tariff plans. Concerns of a U.S. economic slowdown and rising inflation loom large.

Investor uncertainty is expected to lessen slightly after Trump unveils details of his tariff plan on Wednesday during a 4 p.m. EDT event in the Rose Garden. While clarity on specific tariffs is welcome, the broader economic environment remains highly uncertain, making it challenging for markets to find a clear direction.

"Sentiment is washed out, and positioning is light," commented Garrett Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "We're probably not going to get the clarity investors and business leaders seek," he added. Melson also pointed out that while tariffs are a hot topic, the economy's broader struggle to perform optimally is a bigger story.

